Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Contestants Get Aggressive In Latest Task, Watch Promo

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is one of the most popular reality shows. It has been entertaining its fans since it premiered on September 24. The audiences are now quite excited about the upcoming episodes. The makers have released the promo video of the upcoming task in the house on the official page of Colors Kannada.

In the video, it can be seen that Bigg Boss divided the house into two teams for the task. The first team is the Minugutare team, consisting of Prashanth Sambargi, Rupesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Amulya Gowda and Anupama Gowda. The second team is Cool Kiladis, which includes Divya Uruduga, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Aryavardhan Guruji and Arun Sagar.

In the task, one member of a team must apply colour to the t-shirts of a member from the opposing team. The first round was played between Deepika and Amulya.

When the task began, the two of them almost jumped on each other and started applying colour. The duo got aggressive while doing so. Anupama warns them, by saying that it is advised not to behave this way. Even after this, Deepika was showered with more colour aggressively by Amulya. “We will do the same in the next game”, says Kool Kiladi team captain Rakesh Adiga angrily. After this, house captain Rupesh says that Amulya has not done anything wrong. The opposing team argues that this is not fair.

Now it will be interesting to watch what will happen in the upcoming rounds and which team will win the task.

Recently, there was a family reunion episode on the show, which made everyone emotional. Housemates Divya Uruduga and Rakesh Adiga were the first contestants to meet with their families.

The latest season of Bigg Boss Kannada is broadcasted on Colours Kannada, every day at 9:30 PM. The show is bankrolled by Endemol Shine India.

For the unversed, housemates who got evicted from the show are Aishwarya Pise, Saiko Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Mayuri, Neha Gowda and Sanya Iyer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here