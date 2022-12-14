Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Re-enters The BB House In Swag With A Ramp Walk

Bigg Boss Kannada’s 9th season has been full of unpredictable twists. The latest is Deepika Das’ wild card entry into the house. The actress’ elimination, about three weeks ago, had shocked everyone. But as she returned to the house as a wild card entrant, it was a pleasant surprise to her fans.

While some of her close friends inside the BB house were elated by her return, some felt that she was being given too many chances at the trophy, as she had also been a contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Deepika is completely enjoying her second innings in this season and has kept her fans hooked. On Monday’s episode, she walked the ramp inside the Bigg Boss house and fans were left enthralled by her oomph and stunning avatar. Photos of her ramp walk were also uploaded to her Instagram handle, which went viral soon.

In the most recent episode, host Kiccha Sudeep gave his ‘Kicchana Chappale’ (Kiccha’s applause) to Deepika Das. He even highlighted Deepika’s optimistic outlook and her efforts to fit in with the other housemates, despite being an introvert. Kiccha Sudeep was proud of her for winning all the challenging games she played the week before. His words touched Deepika, and she expressed gratitude to him for praising her.

Deepika made her acting debut with Doodh Sagar, and she became a household name for her on-screen character Amrutha with the supernatural daily soap Naagini.

