Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Returns as Wild Card Entrant a Day After Eviction

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has been having its share of twists to surprise both the housemates and the audiences. The latest to have taken audiences by shock is the re-entry of Deepika Das, just a day after she was evicted. The latest episode showed her entering the house through the activity room after winning a task.

To complete the “Life in the jungle" task, Bigg Boss made Deepika try a hand at what the housemates missed. To win a supply of vegetables for her housemates who had just lost the challenge, Deepika was instructed to play archery. After being given the task, the actress succeeded in coming out with a winning supply of vegetables for her prisoners. Deepika Das was prepared to make a triumphant return to the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contender after winning the challenge.

Deepika’s return as a wild card entrant was already guessed by eagle-eyed viewers who were able to recognize the nail polish of Deepika in a short teaser of the episode released earlier by Colors Kannada before airing the episode. While housemates and Deepika are elated by her return, some viewers are questioning the validity of the process of eviction if an evicted contestant comes back the very next day.

Some fans believe that Deepika Das has been getting too many chances as she was also a contestant in the previous season, namely Bigg Boss Kannada 7. She had missed the trophy then but was given a chance again in the current season. She was evicted but yet again brought back as a wild card entrant.

Read all the Latest Movies News here