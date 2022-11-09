Bigg Boss Kannada 9: In New Twist, No Elimination And a Wild Card Entry

One of Kannada’s most-watched reality shows, Bigg Boss 9, has been keeping the viewers hooked by churning out major drama. The latest episode of the show was full of twists as a nomination round for the contestants was held. However, the contenders were unaware that there would be no elimination this week. Bigg Boss had kept this a secret from the housemates. Kiccha Sudeep, the host of the reality show, will be revealing it to them on the upcoming weekend.

In the latest episode, the contenders nominated their fellow housemates. Following this, Bigg Boss revealed the names of the candidates who were chosen to be in the danger zone for the week. Bigg Boss also asked the captain of the house, Prashanth Sambargi, to directly nominate a contestant to the danger zone. For this, the captain chose Amulya Gowda, who later on joined the unsafe contestants. The nominated contestants for this week are Rupesh Rajanna, Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Anupama Gowda, and Aryavardhan Guruji.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has another twist in store for the housemates. According to the sources, there is soon going to be a wild card entry on the reality show. Chances are that one of the two, Chakraborty Chandrachud or Sonu Gowda, is probably going to turn the tables for the old contestants.

The ninth season Indian Kannada-language reality show, Bigg Boss, airs on Colours Kannada at 9:30 PM every day. The show produced by Endemol Shine India premiered on September 24. Till now, the contestants who have already been evicted from the house are Aishwarya Pise, who got eliminated in the first week, Saiko Nawaz, in the second week, Darsh Chandrappa, got evicted in the third week, Mayuri, in the fourth week, Neha Gowda in the fifth week and Sanya Iyer, in the sixth week.

Stay tuned to find out how the housemates will react after they learn about the two surprises that Bigg Boss has for them.

