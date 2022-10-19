Bigg Boss Kannada 9: In Yellow Saree, Sanya Iyer's Stunning Rain Dance

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, post the recent weekend ka vaar, witnessed a stunning dance performance from none other than Sanya Iyer. The actress was decked up in a bright yellow Kanjivaram saree, which came with a golden design. She paired it with a similar half-sleeve blouse and a statement necklace. Sanya looked her gorgeous self in the ethnic wonder with pitch-perfect makeup and open locks. She danced to the tune of the song Muthina Male Haniye.

Sanya Iyer’s saree looks are quite popular among fans, who are not tired of gushing over the actress. For instance, this subtle look for which Sanya picked a pink blouse with golden work and teamed it with a plain green drape. A pearl choker, with a big green stone studded at the centre, was enough to accessorise the desi look.

A red saree never fails. And here is Sanya telling us why. She slipped into a bright red number which featured a sleek green border and golden prints. On the other hand, her red blouse came with black detailing. Sanya picked oxidised jhumkas for accessories, and kohl-rimmed eyes as well as a red lip for makeup.

Sanya Iyer gives a subtle boho touch to the timeless classic and we simply swoon.

Meanwhile, Darsh Chandrappa was evicted from the show in the latest episode of weekend ka vaar. The actor-entrepreneur was accompanied by Mayuri Kyatari in the danger zone.

