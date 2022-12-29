Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Kiccha Sudeep Sends Best Wishes To Contestants, Reveals Finale Date; Check Here

The 9th season of Kichcha Sudeep hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is inching closer its finale. The show has only six contestants remaining - Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan Guruji, and Rupesh Rajanna. As the fans eagerly wait to know who will clinch Bigg Boss Kannada 9 title, the makers have now confirmed the finale date. The show is set to get a winner before 2022 ends. “Finale on Friday the 30th and on Saturday the 31st at 7.30 pm. Best wishes to the contestants who have made it to the top,” Kichcha Sudeep wrote while retweeting a video clip shared by the makers.

The clip, posted by the makers of BB Kannada, features Kiccha Sudeep in different outfits from different episodes hosting the show. As a result, viewers are fascinated by the host's dressing sense.

“What will Sandalwood style icon Kiccha Sudeep's grand finale look like?" read the caption posted with the clip.

In addition to the trophy and all the festivities, the title winner of the show will also get a monetary award.

With the countdown of the finale already started, Bigg Boss is treating the contestants by sending their favourite snacks into the house. In the latest episode, Rupesh Rajanna bought fish for Roopesh Shetty, who could not hold his excitement to find his favourite dish. But it did not come to him easily. Roopesh was asked to do 10 pushups to get his favourite dish.

Roopesh completed the task to get his favourite dish as he also heaped compliments on Deepika and said that she deserved to be in the top 5 of the show.

The show's 9th season premiered on September 24 bringing back old participants from previous seasons as well as Season 1 of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. It features six former Bigg Boss Kannada competitors as well as the top four Bigg Boss OTT Kannada contestants.

