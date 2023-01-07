Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Know Age Difference Between Divya Uruduga And Aravind KP

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga were the highlight of the reality show’s ninth season during the finale week when Bigg Boss was fulfilling the wishes of every contestant. It was a treat for their fans to watch the much-awaited reunion of Divya and her rumoured boyfriend, Aravind, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. The couple has not yet officially confirmed their relationship. However, Aravind had continually shown his support for Divya on social media during her stint on the controversial show.

For those unaware, both of them met each other for the first time on the reality show’s eighth season. They soon became really good friends and their bond was loved by the audience, too. Fans also started shipping them as a couple on social media.

Many of their fans have had a question about the rumoured couple’s age difference. To answer that, Divya was born on January 16, 1990, and is 32 years old. Aravind, on the other hand, was born on December 8, 1985, and he is 37. The couple has a difference of five years. But they have been going strong and never shy to appreciate each other on social media.

Recently, Divya shared a snap of Aravind on Instagram. The caption of her post read, “Guys tell me something… How can somebody be so adorable, charming and inspiring? You are one of a kind Avi! A true Gentleman, Thank you for having my back! I’m the luckiest. Ps: Avi you are too handsome to handle and guys I wrote this song on his birthday! All credits to me and only me nobody was involved in writing this song.”

Meanwhile, actor Roopesh Shetty lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 last Sunday. He received a massive cash prize of Rs 50 lakh in addition to the Bigg Boss Kannada trophy. Divya, on the other hand, took home a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here