Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Now Rupesh And Deepika Involved in Massive Fight

One of the popular reality shows Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has been engaging viewers from day one. Every day comes up with some new tasks and lots of entertainment. The show’s TRP has been skyrocketing.

The official account of Colors Kannada has shared the promo of the upcoming episode. The video shows the task of making colourful towers and how it leads to a fight between Rupesh and Deepika.

The task was all about making a tower and each of them was told to do so. Meanwhile, Deepika collides with Rupesh’s towers breaks and the buzzer rings.

Well, this was not the first time any task happened. In another episode, Bigg Boss assigned a task to Divya, who was the assignment’s instructor. According to Prashant, Divya cheated in the competition and backed the opposing team. The next day, Rupesh, Aryavardhan, and Prashant were discussing the task.

Prashant complained during the conversation that Ruspesh could have talked to Divya and persuaded her to reconsider her decision because they have a good relationship. Rupesh asserted that because Divya was the instructor, she was responsible. Everyone in the house would suspect Rupesh of influencing Divya if he spoke with her. Hence the arguments between the two started and then they both walked away from the conversation.

This is not the first time Prashant’s relationships with the other contestants have become strained. Previously, Prashant and Aryavardhan Guruji were at odds. A task was assigned in which contestants had to choose the worst candidate of the week by unanimous vote. The selected contestant will be imprisoned until Bigg Boss issues a new order. Prashant Sambargi was declared the worst candidate and imprisoned in BB. Prashanth Sambargi’s name was strongly supported by Rakesh Shetty, Rupesh, and Anupama. Even though Prashanth disagreed with the majority and claimed the decision was predetermined.

