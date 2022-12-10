Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Shetty Messes With Anupama Gowda In Latest Episode

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has been engaging viewers from day one. In a recent episode, Anupama Gowda broke the glass bowls of the house. As a punishment, Bigg Boss sent a small spoon and told her to eat whatever she wanted using only that spoon. While Anupama was cooking, Roopesh Shetty stole the spoon in fun. After some time, Anupama looked for the spoon but could not find it. Then she asked the housemates if they had seen or taken her spoon. Everyone said that they haven’t. Anupama searched everywhere for the spoon, but could not find it.

An hungry Anupama then starts screaming and scolding those who took her spoon, asking them to return it. The contestants started laughing at this. After that, Roopesh said, “Who took the spoon? Please tell me, this is not a joke.” Later, he himself started searching for it.

Anupama said to Bigg Boss, “I am very hungry. Those who stole my spoon are not giving it back.” Divya Uruduga and Amulya also supported her and said that those who took the spoon, give it back as she is unable to have her meal. At last, Anupama got tired of searching. Later she started crying because of hunger.

Now, it will be interesting to watch what will happen in the upcoming episode. Will Anupama get to know who stole her spoon? If so, how will she react after this?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 premiered on September 24. The show airs on Colours Kannada, every day at 9:30 PM. It is bankrolled by Endemol Shine India under the control of Banijay and hosted by Sudeep Sanjeev.

For the unversed, contestants who have already been evicted include Aishwarya Pise, Saiko Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Mayuri, Neha Gowda and Sanya Iyer.

