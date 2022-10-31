Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rupesh And Prashanth Engage In Heated Argument During Latest Task

Bigg Boss Kannada 9, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, entered its sixth week with the elimination of Neha Gowda. Ever since its grand premiere episode on September 24, the controversial reality TV show has been raking in good TRP ratings. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada, all the contestants were asked to select the photograph of one housemate, whom they don’t consider their competition. They also had to dump the photographs using a paper-shredding machine.

During the task, Aryavardhan Guruji scrapped Anupama Gowda’s photo and said that he does not consider Anupama his competition. Rakesh Adiga said Sanya Iyer never gave him competition while Amulya Gowda revealed she does not consider Prashanth Sambargi a contender on the show.

When it was Rupesh Rajanna’s turn, he also called out Prashanth Sambargi for not being a competition to him in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. The contestant shared that he gets along with everyone except Prashanth because he does nothing but fights with others in the house. Rupesh then said that the producer is never open to discussions.

In his response, Prashanth Sambargi took a dig at Rupesh Rajanna by questioning his stint on the show. Along with setting the record straight that Rupesh is no competition to him, Prashanth went on to state that discussions are his “Brahmastra”. Following the task, the duo engaged in a heated argument over the same later in the episode.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is telecasted daily on Colors Kannada at 9:30 PM while it is streamed 24/7 live on the OTT platform Voot.

