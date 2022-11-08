Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rupesh Rajanna Calls Divya Uruduga 'Fake' and a 'Crybaby'

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most controversial yet widely-watched reality shows. With constant fights, arguments, and tasks given to the contestants, BB House is always bursting with fiery happenings. Hosted by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep, the past few episodes of this popular show have been a rollercoaster to be short.

In one of the latest episodes, the task asked them to point out who according to them is fake and who is not. In the game, social activist Rupesh Rajanna called out actress Divya Uruduga to be fake.

In a recent promo video dropped on Twitter by Colors Kannada, Rupesh can be seen making allegations regarding Divya. Calling Divya a crybaby, Rupesh said, “Divya Uruduga is fake. We will do a song. Divya will never say that it was a tune made by me. I sang that song with Divya Uruduga. I never meant this to be my song. She is crying that my lyrics are not mine.”



Rupesh further added that Divya does “drama” after covering her mistakes. Narrating another incident, Rupesh shared, “If a glass breaks in the kitchen, although it might be her fault, Divya plays drama by covering it. If you are crying because it is fake, let’s all sit together and cry.”

Upon hearing all the allegations by her fellow contestant, Divya burst into tears and agreed with Rupesh, calling herself fake. The promo has gained traction on social media with some lauding Rupesh for his bold choice of words while others support Divya.

Meanwhile, talking about Divya, the Kannada actress had previously taken part in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Although Divya did not win the Bigg Boss Kannada title, she was on top of her game, amassing a sizable fan base. Her on-screen relationship with fellow participant Aravind KP was also a hot topic of discussion, raising the TRP bar.

Given Divya’s popularity, Colors Kannada chose to recast her in the latest season of Bigg Boss Kannada for a second time. However, many criticized her for keeping low-key and quiet in Season 9, hampering the TRP rates.

