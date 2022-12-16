Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Wild Card Entrant Deepika Das Looks For ‘Groom’ In The Latest Task

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada has been full of unexpected turns. Deepika Das’ wildcard entrance into the house is the most recent one. Everyone was startled, when three weeks ago the actress was eliminated. But her comeback as a wild card was appreciated by her fans. While some of her close friends in the house were thrilled, others were not. They thought she was being given too many chances, since she had also competed on Bigg Boss Kannada season 7.

Deepika has kept her admirers interested throughout the second half of this season, and is thoroughly enjoying herself in the show. She walked the runway inside the Bigg Boss house on Monday’s episode, leaving fans spellbound by her energy and gorgeous avatar. Pictures of her ramp walk were posted to her Instagram account, which quickly grabbed eyeballs.

In today’s episode, Bigg Boss will give a special task to Deepika. She has to act like a bride, who will select a groom for herself from the house. First, she was given the responsibility to select an elder brother for herself. Deepika selects Arun Sagar for this, and the duo tours the house looking for a suitable boy. Arun asks the male contestants, “Will you be Meenakshi’s wife?” Let us tell you that in the task, Deepika is named Meenakshi.

Arun and Deepika enjoyed the task, and other contestants were laughing at the questions Arun was asking her sister’s suitors. When Arun and Deepika reached out to talk with Rupesh Shetty about the marriage, Rupesh without any question said that he is ready to marry Meenakshi.

While touring the house and questioning the male contestants, Deepika finally selects Aryavardhan Guruji as her husband. Everyone in the house started laughing and Guruji started to blush. Arun gives Aryavardhan the chain and accepts him as the husband of her sister Meenakshi.

