Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Roopesh Shetty Visits Aryavardhan Guruji After Lifting Trophy

The curtains finally came down on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep as Roopesh Shetty from Mangalore was declared the winner. Roopesh not only won the trophy but a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Staying true to his sportsman spirit, post his win, Roopesh decided to pay a visit to the contestants who could not make it to the final round. He visited numerologist and astrologer Aryavardhan Guruji’s house which was evicted last week.

Roopesh arrived at Aryavardhan’s house with some of his friends and was warmly received by him. The Smile Please actor has shared two stories on Instagram where he shared pictures with Aryavardhan and his daughter. In the first picture, Roopesh looked every bit dapper wearing a turban and garland. “Meeting Appaji. Love You.”, he captioned the photo.

Roopesh posed with Aryavardhan’s daughter for the second picture and captioned the photo,” Alia Abida.” The actor was in for a pleasant surprise when he was referred to as brother by Aryavardhan’s daughter.

This gesture has surely delighted Roopesh’s fans. The show widened his fanbase for the kind of positive vibes he elucidated with his presence. Roopesh quickly attracted attention because of his easy-going and friendly nature, displaying insane levels of energy while performing the tasks etc.

Yes, there were times when he got into furious arguments with the other contestants. However, according to fans what separated him from others was the fact that he applied logic before speaking and thus made intelligent arguments. He ended up earning the name Rockstar for his demeanor in the show.

Apart from the Bigg Boss season, Roopesh also remains the centre of attention for his upcoming film Geeta Sakshigaa.

Read all the Latest Movies News here