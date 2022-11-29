Bigg Boss Kannada: Aryavardhan Guruji Makes This Prediction On Rupesh Shetty’s Marriage

The battle between the contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 deepens with each passing day. The contestants are now aware of their friends, as well as enemies. With interesting tasks and regular conflicts, the game is becoming more engaging. Amid all this drama, there is someone in the Bigg Boss house who is making people laugh.Yes, we are talking about Aryavardhan Guruji. Aryavardhan showcases his astrological knowledge in the house, and it is almost a regular occurrence. His skills seem to annoy housemates at times, but they have no other option but to be a part of it. Do you remember when after much effort, Aryavardhan succeeded in persuading Darsh Chandrappa to make his predictions? He gave some dating advice to Darsh as well.

Now again, Aryavardhan has something to say about Rupesh Shetty’s lady love. Aryavardhan said Rupesh will be married to a lady whose name will start with S. Rupesh was blushing at this revelation. Moreover, how can fans and contestants ignore the bond and chemistry between Rupesh and Sanya Iyer? Fans have now interpreted that Aryavardhan’s foretelling might be an indication towards the duo’s growing friendship. In fact, the show’s host, actor Kiccha Sudeep also asked Rupesh about this once.

When Sanya was the captain of the house, she nominated Aryavardhan which was done as a retaliation for their previous nomination. The latter became furious about this. Although there was no verbal conflict between the two, Aryavardhan was observed discussing this with Neha Gowda. Neha was told by Aryavardhan, who was also a member of BB OTT, that Sanya nominated him for a ridiculous reason. He claimed Sanya did this to make herself seem innocent.

