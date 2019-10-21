Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss Kannada Contestants Chandan Shetty, Nivedhita Gowda to Get Engaged in Mysuru

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants, Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty, who featured in the show’s fifth season, are reported to get engaged on October 21 in Mysuru.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 21, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss Kannada Contestants Chandan Shetty, Nivedhita Gowda to Get Engaged in Mysuru
Image courtesy: Chandan Shetty/ Instagram

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants, Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty, who featured in the show’s fifth season, are reported to get engaged on October 21 in Mysuru. Their romantic tale began in the Bigg Boss house and now they have decided to take the next step and exchange rings in an intimate affair with friends and family.

This won’t be the first time when Chandan will be proposing Niveditha for her hand in marriage. Chandan had proposed Niveditha on Yuva Dasara stage by offering a diamond ring in the first week of October. Chandan received a lot of flak from his followers for it. However, he stated that his on-stage proposal was purely for entertainment.

Filmibeat reported that when Chandan was asked about the social media wrath for his little stunt, he said, “This was done purely for entertainment to keep my fans happy. But I had not informed the organisers about this." He even issued an apology statement.

During their stay in the Bigg Boss house, Chandan composed a song, 'Gombe Gombe', to woo Niveditha and presented it in front of the housemates. The song created a lot of buzz and became popular in no time.

The couple has not yet announced the date of their wedding but reports suggest that they have planned it for 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram