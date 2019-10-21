Bigg Boss Kannada Contestants Chandan Shetty, Nivedhita Gowda to Get Engaged in Mysuru
Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants, Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty, who featured in the show’s fifth season, are reported to get engaged on October 21 in Mysuru.
Image courtesy: Chandan Shetty/ Instagram
Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants, Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty, who featured in the show’s fifth season, are reported to get engaged on October 21 in Mysuru. Their romantic tale began in the Bigg Boss house and now they have decided to take the next step and exchange rings in an intimate affair with friends and family.
This won’t be the first time when Chandan will be proposing Niveditha for her hand in marriage. Chandan had proposed Niveditha on Yuva Dasara stage by offering a diamond ring in the first week of October. Chandan received a lot of flak from his followers for it. However, he stated that his on-stage proposal was purely for entertainment.
Filmibeat reported that when Chandan was asked about the social media wrath for his little stunt, he said, “This was done purely for entertainment to keep my fans happy. But I had not informed the organisers about this." He even issued an apology statement.
During their stay in the Bigg Boss house, Chandan composed a song, 'Gombe Gombe', to woo Niveditha and presented it in front of the housemates. The song created a lot of buzz and became popular in no time.
The couple has not yet announced the date of their wedding but reports suggest that they have planned it for 2020.
