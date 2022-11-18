Bigg Boss Kannada: Contestants Vote Prashanth Sambargi as the Worst Member

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is receiving a strong TRP rating on the Colors Kannada channel. The sixth week of Bigg Boss 9 has ended, and the seventh week has begun. The challengers Aryavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urudiga, Sanya Iyer, Roopesh Shetty and Roopesh Rajanna, are prepared to face the elimination process in the sixth week. As we have stated, the sixth-week elimination process will be challenging because every competitor in the nomination list is a strong contender and provides valuable content to the reality show.

In yesterday’s task, contestants, through a unanimous decision, had to vote for the worst contender of the week. It was said that the contestant, who will be selected will be put in jail, until Bigg Boss’s next order.

Through consensus, Prashanth Sambargi was selected as the worst contestant and was put inside BB jail. Rakesh Shetty, Rupesh and Anupama prominently supported this decision. Prashanth did not agree with the consensus and called the decision pre-planned.

On the other hand, rumours are proliferating that Prashanth will be evicted from the house. A few Bigg Boss 9 fans and Kannada activists are calling for Prashanth to be evicted from the Colors Kannada channel for losing his temper in front of Kannada activists. In yesterday’s show, during the buzzer assignment, Prashanth and Roopesh got into a furious disagreement.

Prashanth falters in the debate and declares, “I have sent many people behind the bar." Outside the home, Kannada activists are protesting Prashanth’s provocative statement and requesting that Colors Kannada remove him from the broadcast. The viewers of the show are furious with Prashanth, because of his remarks and actions from season 8.

However, it appears that Prashanth’s comments on Kannada activists have taken a serious turn, and rumours suggest that host, and actor Kichcha Sudeep might take a call on whether to keep him in the Bigg Boss 9 house, at the request of the audience, or not. Let’s wait and see what the makers of the show have in store for us.

