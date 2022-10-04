Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Bhoomi Shetty to Play Wrestler in Her Next

If you followed Bigg Boss Kannada closely, you must surely be familiar with Bhoomi Shetty, a contestant in the seventh season of the show. Bhoomi, who made it to the finals in the show, achieved newfound fame from the show, although she had already appeared in the television series Kinnari. Her stint in the Bigg Boss show landed her a role in her first Kannada film Ikkat in 2021 and now, she is all set to follow it up with a powerful role of a wrestler in her next.

Author cum director Rocky Somli has decided to make a film on his novel, one which got him a young writer’s debut award. The film will be titled Kendada Seragu and will see Bhoomi, used to playing docile homely roles, take up the physically and emotionally challenging role — that of a wrestler. The actress told ETimes that the films explore the exploitation of sex workers and how their children lack access to basic opportunities. She said she plays the daughter of one such sex worker, who flees to the city to make a career out of wrestling.

As part of the preparation for Kendada Seragu, Bhoomi took physical lessons and learnt wrestling for real. Professionals from Davanagare, from where most of the kusti patus come from, trained Bhoomi in an authentic and rigorous crash course in wrestling. Bhoomi says the result of the training will be out there for everyone to see in the film.

A song from the film was also shot in Davangere itself inside the arena. The filming for the film is almost coming to an end with only 5 days of the schedule left.

