Divya Uruduga is a known face of the Kannada television industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. She often shares pictures from her various photoshoot sessions and events to surprise her fans. Recently, the diva posted a few pictures from her last outing on Instagram. She was seen in a blue tie-dye saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. For makeup, she went for a neutral look that included smoky eyes and pink lips. Again for jewellery, she opted for a pair of statement earrings and a match blue watch. She completed her look with a multicoloured clutch. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Love light and food! 2nd picture! I am like, did u just said FOOD?!” See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DU✨ (@divya_uruduga)

The comment section has been flooded with so many compliments for the actress. One of the fans said, “You look gorgeous.” Another wrote, “Looking very beautiful.” One more said, “Simplicity and elegance personified. No jewels can match your smile to enhance the beauty.”

Not only in traditional outfits but Divya also slays in western attire. A few days back, on February 5, the Face 2 Face actress shared a couple of photos in her western outfit. She was seen wearing a white sleeveless knitted top with blue tie-dye prints which she teamed with white denim. Her hair and makeup were on point. She looked simply beautiful. “Holaaa!!” she wrote in the caption. See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DU✨ (@divya_uruduga)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divya began her career with the Kannada television show Chitte Hejje. Later she worked on other popular shows including Ambari, Khushi, and Om Shakti Om Shanti. She made her film debut in the year 2019. She was seen in the Kannada language romantic thriller film Face 2 Face directed by Sandeep Janardhan. The film also featured Rohith Bhanuprakash, Purvi Joshi, Aaryan Achukatla, Veena Sunder and Yamuna Srinidhi in pivotal roles.

She was last seen in the thriller film Ranchi, directed by Shashikanth Gatti alongside Prabhu Mundkur. The film was jointly produced by Rudra Films and Girija Talkies in association with Shashikanth Motion Pictures Pvt Limited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here