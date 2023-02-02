Bigg Boss Kannada fame Kirik Keerthi is quite active on social media platforms. The actor recently made some shocking revelations that no one saw coming. On Wednesday, Kirik shared a photo of himself and his son smiling as they clicked a selfie. In the long note penned in the caption, he shared that he is suffering from depression and he planned to end his life but stopped that thought after meditation.

The caption of the post when translated reads, “I had made a decision… To say goodbye to the world… There are so many reasons… Some events in my personal life have made me shrink no more… Had a bad disappointment in life… All the efforts were paying off… On one hand, threat calls from jihadists disturbed the family… Stayed away from social media too…”

He continued and stated that he has been worried about his son’s future and many other questions haunted him. “But now if I am afraid of everything, how can I answer those who brought me into this situation..? How will those who invested in me get justice…? How to build my son’s future..? These questions were haunted…” he added.

He then mentioned that he deleted the initial suicide note and meditated for 10 minutes to throw away the negative thoughts in his mind. “ I deleted the typed death note. Did 10 minutes of meditation. I have decided to achieve the faith of all those who trust me, even if it is late… Threw away all the bad thoughts in my mind. I will sincerely try to get everything on track except I have lost some people… Let your support be with us… Help me to come back from depression… Trying is continuous until I bring back the smile on my face again… This is something that should not be expressed… But I am satisfied with saying it…” he completed the note.

The television personality has hidden the comments sections from the post.

