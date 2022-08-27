Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Niveditha Gowda dances to Dhanush’s song Megham Karukatha

Niveditha Gowda, who rose to fame after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, never misses out on sharing her whereabouts with her fans. A lot of people follow her for her commendable sartorial choices and lifestyle content. Nivedita Gowda recently shared a video on Instagram where she is seen dancing in the rain with her friend, Divya Vasantha. In the video, the duo is seen grooving to one of the songs from the newly-released Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, titled Megham Karukatha. The movie starred Dhanush, Rashi Khanna and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

In the Reel, Niveditha is seen sporting blue denim shorts, which she paired with an off-white full-sleeves printed top. She let her hair loose and rocked a simple yet stylish look. Sharing the video, Niveditha wrote, “Do you love rain?” So far, the video has garnered over 380,000 views on Instagram. Hundreds of fans also flooded the comment section of her post with red-heart emojis.

Nivedita does not miss any trends that go viral on Instagram. The song Megham Karukathaa is current trending on social media platforms and its music video, in which Dhanush and Rashi Khanna are flaunting their dance moves, are the talk of the town. Sung by the actor himself, this song has been widely appreciated by fans.

Nivedita Gowda kickstarted her career as a model. She has done numerous print shoots for several brands and later appeared in multiple TV commercials. In 2017, she appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, which marked her breakthrough in the Kannada television industry. She ended up becoming one of the finalists of the controversial reality show’s fifth edition. Apart from Bigg Boss Kannada 5, she also appeared in the reality game show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi.

