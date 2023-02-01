Sanya Iyer is embracing her name and fame after taking part in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 9. The social media influencer’s captivating personality and opinions have gained her several admirers. Her friendship with Rupesh Shetty on the show was also liked and a lot of viewers wanted them to tie the nuptial knot. Currently, Sanya is focused on her modelling and photography endeavours.

Recently, the actress received an invitation to the Kambala Festival in Puttur, Karnataka. The yearly Kambala festival is celebrated in the Karnataka region of Dakshina Kannada. The festival involves the traditional buffalo race, which is popular and distinctive among the state’s farmers. Most of Dakshina Kannada, including Mangalore, celebrates this annual festival with a lot of excitement.

Now, a video from the event has gone viral where Sanya Iyer can be seen yelling at the organisers of the event. As the matter escalated, Iyer has now clarified the issue. In an interview, Sanya Iyer said that one of her fans breached the security cover and held her hand. She alleged that her fan tried to drag her along with her friend. This enraged Sanya and she went to the organisers to complain about the incident. Although after much search, the authorities were not able to find Sanya Iyer’s fan who did this act. Sanya further clarified that she did not yell or slap any of the organisers.

Sanya wore a blue saree that Kavitha Venkatesh designed. Sharing the recollections from the occasion, she wrote on Instagram, “Thank You Puttur for your ocean of love. If one corner of the blanket is time, the other is our hard work. In between the two, we should move forward in the muddy field called life. Let us learn and grow the life lesson behind each of our cultural arts.”

Sanya Iyer updated her fans when she recently shared that she has graduated from college.

