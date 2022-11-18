Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Shine Shetty All Set To Marry This TV Actress?

Kannada actor and model Shine Shetty’s personal life has been in the limelight ever since he won Bigg Boss Kannada 7 in 2020. The reality show made him a household name overnight, and his growing closeness to housemate Deepika Das in the show was a hot topic of discussion among viewers. Their rumoured affair had also made headlines back then as many portals had reported that they would get married after coming out of the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

However, last year, reports about Shine Shetty dating actress Sukrutha Wagle started doing the rounds on the internet. Their affair was once again widely reported, causing the actress to put up a social media post stating that she was not dating or getting married to Shine. She also appealed to fans to stop bothering her parents about the same. And now, yet another actress has been linked to the actor-model, and she is none other than Sukrutha Nag of the Lakshana show fame.

According to reports, the rumoured couple is planning on getting married soon. However, these are again unconfirmed reports and may turn out to be just another rumour. Last year, in an interview with ETimes, Shine Shetty had jokingly said that in the last two years, he had been engaged four times and got married twice, and he has himself lost track of his love life.

Talking about Sukrutha Nag, the actress kickstarted her career by playing the protagonist’s younger sister in the popular TV show Agnisakshi. She won the hearts of many with her role in the daily soap. However, Sukrutha became widely popular after starring in Lakshana. She essays a negative character in the Kannada show.

