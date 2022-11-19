Bigg Boss Kannada: In New Twist, BB House To Have No Captain For a Week

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 has been making headlines since day one. It is one of the most-watched reality shows and has been keeping viewers hooked with its daily dose of drama. In the latest episode of the show, a new twist was introduced.

Bigg Boss instructs the housemates to name two contestants from both teams to participate in the next captaincy task. Whoever wins will become the next captain of the house. Hearing this, the two teams started debating the candidates.

Contestant Prashanth Sambargi said that everyone struggled this week, and should get a fair chance. While Rakesh Adiga said, “I have never been a captain,” and asked his teammates to give him a chance. But his team does not agree to that.

After this, actress Anupama Gowda says, “I want to become captain too.”

Even Rupesh Rajanna said, “I want to become a captain.” But his teammates do not agree with that. Further Rupesh added, he will leave the team. “A captain can save himself for another three weeks. No one should leave the captain candidate game,” said Aryavardhan Guruji. He also added, “I will participate.”

No contestant was ready to leave their spots. Arun Sagar says, “Let’s leave this decision to Bigg Boss.” Amulya Gowda also agreed to this.

The housemates were unable to reach a final conclusion and name the two participants for the captaincy task. Later, Bigg Boss shocked the housemates. He said that there will be no captaincy task this week as they were not able to name the two candidates; so no one will be the captain for this week. This news was upsetting for all the housemates.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has another surprise in store for the housemates. According to the sources, there is soon going to be a wild card entry on the show. Probably, Chakraborty Chandrachud or Sonu Gowda is going to turn the tables for the housemates.

