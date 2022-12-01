Bigg Boss Kannada: It Is A Family Reunion Week For Everyone

For the contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada house, wild card entries and family reunions are one of the most awaited moments in the house. The housemates’ reunion with their family members will be witnessed in the forthcoming episodes of its 9th season. This will not only be heartwarming for the viewers to watch but for the contestants as well. Bigg Boss declared that family reunions would be the focus of this current week. Divya Uruduga and Rakesh Adiga were the first contestants to meet with their families.

When Divya saw her mother, she became emotional and even asked her to sing a song for her. She embraced her mother and welcomed her into the special captain’s room. Her mother guided her and said that she should continue playing the way she is playing the game. After this, every contestant was happy and excited to see their family members. The activity was given a twist by Bigg Boss, forcing the candidates to choose how much time they will get to spend with their families. This made things much more exciting. In the subsequent episodes, the contestants will get to meet and interact with the family members for a brief period of time.

In the meantime, Rupesh Rajanna’s impulsiveness in the previous episode caused Bigg Boss to punish the housemates by taking away their expensive budget items. Although BB had instructed the candidates not to talk about the nominations, still Rupesh and Roopesh Shetty discussed it in the Bigg Boss house. As a result, Bigg Boss made the decision to seize all of the opulent luxuries that the competitor had chosen to buy with their 1200 points. In the days to come, Rupesh’s brazen action might also lead to him being chosen as the worst performer of the week.

