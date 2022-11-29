Bigg Boss Kannada: Lovebirds Amulya Gowda And Rakesh Adiga Engage In A Tiff

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 seems to be engaging audiences with non-stop entertainment. The show has recently stepped into its 10th week, and the ‘cool dude’ of the house — Rakesh Adiga — became the new captain. Meanwhile, Amulya Gowda and Rakesh, who are known to be Bigg Boss house’s lovebirds, engage in a fight with each other. This news is currently creating buzz all over social media.

After Rakesh became the house captain, the housemates asked him to make tea for all the contestants. Rakesh made tea, after which all the house members sat together. But Amulya was sitting far away. She was upset and said that Rakesh doesn’t want her to have tea.

Later, she asks for another cup of tea. Rakesh did not hear what Amulya said. So, Amulya gets upset that he did not pay attention to her words. Rakesh asks her, “Why did you get up and leave?” Amulya replies, “You didn’t notice and respond to me.” Further, she says, “I did not come to your attention, it was torture for me.”

Rakesh asks, “You would have come a step or two ahead, instead of keeping your ego, is it common sense?” Hearing this Amulya got angry and said that she has no common sense. She says loudly, “My thinking capacity is not at your level.” After this Rakesh asked her to speak slowly.

The lovebirds, who were always seen happy and talking with each other, seemed upset after this fight. It will be interesting to watch what the duo fares in the upcoming episodes.

Since Rakesh became the new captain, Bigg Boss has surprised him with a special gift. He played a voice note from his father where he congratulated his son Rakesh for becoming the house captain and wished him luck for the upcoming days. He even asked him not to lose his calm at any point of time during his captaincy period.

