Akshata Kuki is a known face of the Kannada film and television industry. She is also a social media influencer. But the actress came into the limelight in August 2022 after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, which was telecast online on Voot. However, the actress is currently making headlines as she is all set to get married soon. The engagement was done earlier.

According to sources, this is an arranged marriage. Akshata is getting married to Avinash, an engineer in a private company. The wedding will be held on March 27 in Karnataka’s Belgaum and will be a grand affair. The ceremony will take place in the presence of elders, relatives and their close friends.

Two days back, the actress shared a photo from her engagement ceremony. In the picture, the couple is seen flaunting their engagement rings. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Akshata wrote, “My love for you is a journey, starting at forever and ending at never." See the pic:

Seeing the post, fans from celebs to fans all showered good wishes for the couple in the comment box. One of the users commented, “So happy for you," while another wrote, “Woahhh this is so awesome congratulations akku. We are all gone a dance at your wedding." Many others showered red heart emojis.

On the professional front, Akshata started her career in 2016 as a model. In 2018, she was invited as the guest of honour at the Kananda Rajosthava Festival. In 2019, she appeared in the Kannada serial Silli Lalli and made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. After that, she appeared in small roles in many Tamil films and worked in Kannada films. Although, she got her breakthrough after participating in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada season one.

The show premiered on August 6 and ended on September 16, 2022, and it was hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. As per the rules, the three Champions including Saniya Iyer, Aaryavardhan Guruji, Rakesh Adiga and the top performer Roopesh Shetty were qualified to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Later, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga emerged as the winner and the first runner-up of Season 9 respectively.

