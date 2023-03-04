Bigg Boss Kannada OTT fame Nandu has created a huge fan base after appearing in the reality show. The professional dancer, footballer, and athlete cum fitness coach has a vibrant social media presence. Recently, Nandu surprised her fans by sharing a couple of photos, which are garnering attention all over the internet. In the photos, Nandu is seen donning a puffed sleeve off-shoulder short dress. She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a messy ponytail. Nandu rounded off her look with a sleek neckpiece and golden hoops. She wrote, “Reminds me of a farm chicken. But a cute one. I love this dress and everything else" in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandu (@nandu_ofl)

One of her fans commented “Lovely." Another one wrote, “You are looking too pretty and this dress matches you. Love you." “Such a slayer," wrote a third user. Many dropped red heart emojis in the comments.

Recently, Nandu also shared another string of photos of herself on her Instagram which took the internet by storm. In the photos, Nandu is seen slaying in a mauve colour sleeves velvety textured crop top, which she paired with a matching mini skirt. She applied no makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Along with the photos, she also shared two videos. In the first one, she shared a closeup of her face as she played with her hair. In the next one, she is seen dancing with full enthusiasm. In the last snap, she is seen wearing red shades.

“Swipe till the end and let me know if I have made you laugh or smile. Tbh- I have missed out on doing makeup for 24 years of my life. It’s kinda nice," Nandu wrote in the caption,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandu (@nandu_ofl)

Her fans showered compliments in the comment section.

Nandu started her career in 2019 as a fitness instructor. She used to work in a Bengaluru-based fitness firm. She came into the public eye after participating in the youth-based reality show Roadies in 2022. She also won the season with her buddy Ashish Bhatia. During the show, she fell in love with her fellow contestant, Jashwanth Bopanna. Later, they also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada together. Recently, Nandu announced her breakup with Jashwanth through social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here