CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#WestBengal#IndvsWI
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Promo Out. Take A Look
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Promo Out. Take A Look

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 16:46 IST

Bangalore, India

Unlike its television format, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will last only for 45 days.

Unlike its television format, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will last only for 45 days.

Bigg Boss Kannada is a reality show that is based on the Hindi TV Show Bigg Boss which is originally based on the Dutch show called Big Brother.

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to get an OTT release in August with its first season. The makers have released the promo on Instagram.

As per the promo, actor Kichcha Sudeepa is seen walking the red carpet as fans gathered around questioning him about the premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. He hints that it is in fact Season 1. The promo reveals that Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will kick off on August 6 at 7 pm on Voot and will stream 24×7.


Unlike its television format, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will last only for 45 days. Reportedly, some 18 contestants are expected to enter the BBK OTT house where they will be pitted against each other to win the show. The show will conclude with the announcement of the winner.

The makers will then launch the TV reality show with its 9th season after a gap of ten days. Few of the contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada are likely to participate in season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Bigg Boss OTT as well as season 9 is to be hosted by ‘Abhinaya Chakravarthy’ of the Kannada Film Industry – Kichcha Sudeepa

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 23, 2022, 16:46 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 16:46 IST