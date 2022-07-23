Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Promo Out. Take A Look

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to get an OTT release in August with its first season. The makers have released the promo on Instagram.

As per the promo, actor Kichcha Sudeepa is seen walking the red carpet as fans gathered around questioning him about the premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. He hints that it is in fact Season 1. The promo reveals that Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will kick off on August 6 at 7 pm on Voot and will stream 24×7.

Unlike its television format, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will last only for 45 days. Reportedly, some 18 contestants are expected to enter the BBK OTT house where they will be pitted against each other to win the show. The show will conclude with the announcement of the winner.

The makers will then launch the TV reality show with its 9th season after a gap of ten days. Few of the contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada are likely to participate in season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Bigg Boss OTT as well as season 9 is to be hosted by ‘Abhinaya Chakravarthy’ of the Kannada Film Industry – Kichcha Sudeepa

