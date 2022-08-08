Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Spoorthi Gowda Opens Up About Hardships in Her Life

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has kick started on Voot app with 16 contestants. The first season of the OTT only version of the Bigg Boss Kannada premiered on August 7. Out of these 16 contestants, Spoorthi Gowda recently shared an unfortunate side from her personal life. Spoorthi said that she has been deceived by all men in her personal life and finds comfort with her father only. Spoorthi narrated that she lost her mother a few year back and she is suffering from a lot of trust issues. She revealed that she was betrayed by her friends as well.

Apart from these tragedies, Spoorthi talked about how she was interested in becoming an actress since her childhood. She also talked about her love for Bengaluru. The popular television actress said that she often loves shopping in Bengaluru.

She told the contestants and Kiccha Sudeep about her experience of watching first film Mungaru Male when she was in class 5. After watching this film, she aspired to become an actress. It was this aspiration, which made her to take part in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Spoorthi is also known for leaving a lot of reality shows, serials and even her engineering studies midway. She was questioned about this aspect by Kiccha. Spoorthi replied confidently that she knew about her life goals. Keeping these objectives in mind, she is taking her decisions accordingly.

Spoorthi has not been seen in many projects as of now. She was seen in serial Kalyana Veedu. The television series describes the story of Gopi, a sales representative, and a part time orchestra worker. Gopi is seen taking every step possible for ensuring well-being of his family. Actors like Mouli, R Sundarajan, Dona Shankar and others are a part of this project. Kalyana Veedu is bankrolled by Sun Entertainments and Theeru Pictures.

Besides Spoorthi, numerologist Aryavardhan, Tik Tok star Sonu Srinivas Gowda and others are part of this show.

