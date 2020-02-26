Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Winner Chandan Shetty Ties the Knot with Niveditha Gowda, See Pics

Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty, who started off as co-contestants at Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, became friends on the sets of the reality show and eventually their friendship turned into love after the show was over. The couple hosted a grand reception a night before their wedding.
The adorable photos of Kannada Bigg Boss season 5 winner Chandan Shetty with his wife have taken the internet by storm. The much-in-love duo was twinning in maroon outfits with Chandan wearing a three piece black and maroon brocade suit with a maroon bow tie while Niveditha looked stunning in a maroon coloured ballroom gown with a net veil of the same colour.
The wedding reception, which was graced by the who’s who of the Kannada entertainment industry, also had renowned actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar in attendance. Puneeth was clad in a blue and black round neck sweater, which he had paired with grey trousers.
The couple, who exchanged engagement rights in October last year, have tied the knot on Wednesday morning in a traditional grand ceremony. The traditional ceremony was commenced at a huge convention hall in Mysore. If the rumour mill is to be believed then close to 5,000 people including well-known celebrities attended the ceremony.
