Bigg Boss Kannada: Sanya Iyer Evicted, Roopesh Shetty Inconsolable

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 saw its sixth elimination this weekend. The most recent contestant to leave the house was Sanya Iyer. The actress-model built a reputation for being competitive and cool-headed during her nearly ninety-day quest in the show.

In the house, the actress found a companion in actor Roopesh Shetty, who was saddened by Sanya’s eviction, as his closest buddy had to leave the Bigg Boss house. He had an emotional breakdown and went to Sanya’s dressing room to express his gratitude for being his biggest supporter at home. Roopesh couldn’t stop sobbing and said, “I’ll miss Sanya terribly, and thanks for making my BB journey a little better."

Her connection with Roopesh on the programme also attracted a lot of interest in the actress. The pair started their adventure together in the show’s OTT season; and because of their impressive performance, they were able to secure a position in Season 9. Sanya and Roopesh, however, had recently begun to keep their distance after receiving a reprimand from Sudeep for canoodling in the captain’s quarters.

Roopesh then proceeded to apologise to Sanya for any mistake he might have committed. Sanya gifted him a ring that she was wearing.

Other house contestants considered Sanya a formidable competitor. Besides this, her fans are wanting her as one of the wild card entries at the house. The hashtag #wewantsaniyaiyerinbbk9 quickly became trending on Twitter.

Many people have shown their support for Sanya on social media, to get her back on the show. The actress has also been referred to as a champion because she garnered so many fans during her time in the Bigg Boss house. It would be fascinating to see if Sanya is successful in getting a second chance to compete on the reality show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here