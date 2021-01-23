Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Coming Soon, Kiccha Sudeep to Return as Reality Show Host

Reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada will be returning to screen with its eighth edition in February. Hosted by Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep, the promo of the show is currently being produced. Parameshwar Gundkal of Colors Kannada shared a photo of Sudeep informing fans and followers that the reality show will launch in February. The show started in 2013 and has been since being hosted by the Dabangg 3 actor.

Although the first two seasons were shot in Lonavala where the Hindi version of Bigg Boss is produced, the production location for the last few seasons of the reality show has been Bengaluru. The actor shared a still from the room shoot.

Tnx to all for luving and sharing ydays announcement.#VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa___________________________BigBoss season 8 soon.Promo shoot in progress pic.twitter.com/lyBBSenH2B — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 22, 2021

Parameshwar also shared another photo of himself and Sudeep with the caption, “Bigg Boss Kannada promo shoot.”

Fans of the show are excited to learn about the latest development. Many of them commented on Parameshwar’s posts to show that they were thrilled about the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Some Bigg Boss Kannada 8 fans gave Parameshwar best wishes for the launch of the show. There are quite a few names doing the

rounds for this season.

If rumours are to be believed then TikTok stars Sonu Gowda and Bindu Gowda will be entering the house. Prathap NM also known as Drone Prathap might also be a participant too. The young boy from Karnataka had claimed that he manufactured 600 drones using e-waste. However, he has been unable to prove his claims.

There were also rumours that Kannada actor Anirudh Jakaar would be participating in the show. Jakaar has since denied the claims and said that he would not be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Host Kiccha Sudeep has three movies in the pipeline namely Kotigobba 3, Vikrant Rona and Kabza. Apart from the Kannada film industry, he has also worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. He last appeared in Bollywood in the 2019 Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.