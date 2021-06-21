Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 to Resume with Second Innings

After Bigg Boss Kannada season eight was postponed in May due to the second wave of coronavirus, the makers of the show have announced its second innings. It has been confirmed that Bigg Boss Kannada will be resuming the eighth season from June 23 as the promos of the show suggest.

On Monday, Bigg Boss Kannada released a promo of the reality show that featured 12 contestants who will be making their comeback in the upcoming second innings. The show, hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep, had started its eighth season earlier in February. It was soon after Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan concluded with Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the 14th season.

In the upcoming second innings, Vaishnavi Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagad, Prashanth Sambargi, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Aravind KP, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, and Divya Uruduga will be making their entry back to the reality show. At the time whenthe show was haltedearlier in May, the Bigg Boss house had eight contestants inside the house including Aravind, Divya Uruduga,Divya Suresh, Prashanth, Chakravarthy andNidhi.

Colours Kannada Business head Parameshwar Gundkal had issued a statement ahead of suspending the show in May, where he said that he and his team were going through many mixed emotions when he stood by the PCR and watched the contestants walking around the house. He pointed out at how the contestants were oblivious of the tragedy that was unfolding outside in the country. Even though the contestants were safe by being in isolation, the makers decided to call all of them outside so that the organisers and staff who work on producing an episode can take a break.

Considering the pandemic is still here, the makers of the show made sure that the contestants followed the pandemic prevention protocols. It is reported that the contestants were quarantined and tested for the coronavirus before they were confirmed to enter the house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here