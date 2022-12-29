Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9: Arun Sagar Gets Evicted From The Show

After Amulya Gowda, senior contestant Arun Sagar left the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. The actor got evicted during the double-elimination segment of the show. Arun completed ninety-three days in the reality show. Earlier, Arun came out for a day and a half because his daughter was injured. Now, he said his final goodbye to the house.

Arun managed to entertain the viewers to the fullest, but he had to leave the show. In the weekend episode, he also expressed that he wished he could make it to the finale week as he gave his hundred percent in every task and activity in the house. Along with him, Rupesh Rajanna was also in the bottom two in the previous week.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Arun is still in the headlines for his daughter Aditi, as she is the current sensation. She received love from viewers from her very first movie. She has gained a name in the Kannada film industry by acting alongside star Shiva Rajkumar.

Apart from her acting skill, Aditi is also a talented singer. She has lent her voice to popular songs like Dum Maro Dum from Raambo 2, The Bengaluru Song from French Biriyani and The Monster Song from KGF Chapter 2.

Arun also has a son, whose name is Surya Sagar. He is a fighter and is currently doing well in the Muay Thai fights in Thailand.

Bigg Boss Kannada is currently at its peak to entertain the viewers, with only a few days left for the final. Now, only five housemates are inside the house including Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga and Rupesh Rajanna. Now, it will be interesting to watch who will bag the winner’s trophy home this Saturday.

Read all the Latest Movies News here