Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9: What Made Arun Sagar Tear Up in the Middle of Task

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Arun Sagar is known for his amazing entertainment quotient inside the house. The multi-talented artist never fails to entertain the housemates and the viewers with his interesting antics and always keeps the Bigg Boss house lively.

However, in the latest episode, Arjun suffers an emotional breakdown and remembers his father.

In the latest task, Bigg Boss asked everyone to name who was real and who was fake. Arun Sagar remembered his father and wept. He told everyone how important a father was.

As part of the task, Arun Sagar suddenly remembered his father and cried. Seeing this, numerologist Aryavardhan said that his shadow looked like his father and both of them got emotional remembering their fathers.

Everyone knows that one cannot hide emotions in the Bigg Boss house. Similarly, Arun Sagar also shared his feelings in front of all.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 game show premiered on September 24 this year. The reality show is produced by Endemol Shine India under the control of Banijay. The show is aired on Colours Kannada along with a 24/7 Live Stream on Voot. This latest season is also hosted by none other than actor Sudeep Sanjeev.

Meanwhile, there is strong speculation that the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 are planning for a wild card entry. The names of Chandrachud and Sonu Gowda are doing the rounds for wild card entry this season. Viewers want Chandrachud to be a wild card entrant because they enjoyed Chandrachud and Prashanth Sambargi’s combination last season.

