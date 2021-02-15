Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Here's a List of Participants in the Reality Show

Reality TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam is coming with the third season. The host of the show, South Indian superstar Mohanlal invited the new housemates with a bang on the occasion of the grand launch on Sunday, February 14. This year’s season will see some of the interesting names, including Noby Marcose, Dimple Bhal, RJ Firoz, Manikuttan, Majiziya Bhanu, Soorya J Menon, A Lekshmi Jayan, Sai Vishnu R, Adoney T John, Anoop Krishnan, Muhammed Ramzan, Rithu Manthra, Sandhya Manoj and Bhagyalakshmi.

As we usher into Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, here is a complete list of contestants you need to know all about:

Noby Marcose: A standup comedian and actor by profession, Noby is expected to bring on his fun game this season. He earned fame with the show Comedy Stars, where his team ‘VIP’ won the title. He has also been a part of movies like Pulimurugan, College Days and Angry Babies in Love, among others.

Anoop Krishnan: Donning many hats together, Anoop Krishnan is a TV actor, director and anchor. One of his famous roles is from the television series Seetha Kalyanam. He became a household name with his character, Kalyan.

A Lekshmi Jayan: A popular contestant from music reality show Star Singer, Lekshmi is a talented musician. Soon after, she won the hearts of people of India with her performances in Indian Idol.

Majiziya Bhanu: An Indian body builder and arm wrestler from Kerala, Majiziya has many recignitions and awards to her name. The athlete is known for her style of wearing hijab during her games. Not just this, she also earned fame for becoming the first Malayali woman to win a gold medal at the World Power Lifting Championships.

Dimple Bhal: Winning hearts of people during the launch, Dimple is a psychologist, entrepreneur, fashion enthusiast, stylist and cancer survivor. The entrepreneur had her unique style of appearance, drawing all the attention.

Rithu Manthra: Rithu is a professional model, also known for her singing skills. The artist has also been a part of Miss India Pageant contestant in 2018.

Muhammed Ramzan: Winner of D 4 Dancer, Ramzan is a popular face in Malayalam industry. Besides being a part of several reality shows, the actor has a few movies to his name too.

Manikuttan: Nee as Thomas James, Manikuttan is an Indian film and television actor. Being a part of several movie projects, Manikuttan had his first film appearance in 2005 for Boyy Friennd.

RJ Firoz: Firoz is not just an RJ, but a social media influencer as well. A man of many talents, Firoz started his journey as an TV producer and host. He has also worked as an actor for a few movies.

Soorya J Menon: Another model to be a part of this season’s Bigg Boss Malayalam is Soorya, who introduced herself as Kerala's first female DJ, actress, model and RJ.

Sai Vishnu R: The overnight sensation of the show, Vishnu has already grabbed all the attention with his dancing skills. The 26-year-old has entered the show as a commoner.

Adoney T John: A social activist by profession, John is here in the house to bring his thoughts forward to the audience. He is also vocal about political issues and a lot is expected from him in the show.

Sandhya Manoj: A Kuala Lumpur-based dance professional, Sandhya is an expert in Odissi, Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam.

Bhagyalakshmi: Last, but not the least, Bhagyalakshmi is an actress a dubbing artist. She has been limelight after charges were levied against her for manhandling a Youtube vlogger.