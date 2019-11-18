Bigg Boss Malayalam Ex-contestant Sreelakshmi Sreekumar Marries Long-term Boyfriend Jijin Jahangir
South actress actress Sreelakshmi Sreekumar tied the knot with Jijin Jahangir, a commercial pilot, in a grand ceremony in Kochi on Sunday.
Image: Instagram
Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant and actress Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, daughter of veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar, has tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Jijin Jahangir. The couple got married on Sunday, November 17, in a private function involving family and friends.
The wedding took place at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, Kerala. The actress and host took to Instagram to share pictures from her special day. In the picture, shared by Sreelakshmi, Jahangir can be seen tying a necklace around her neck. She captioned it, "Mrs.Jijin #officiallywedded #Mr&Mrs #newlywed #bestoftheday #17nov19 @wevaphotography @gianteventsindia @grandhyattkochi Special thanks to all my friends for love, support and blessings."
As seen in the wedding pictures, the bride wore a cream colour lehenga, with intricate threadwork. She matched it with a beautiful red coloured dupatta. She accessorized the look with a heavy choker and the double layer jhumka. She looked like a dream in her wedding pictures. On the other hand, the groom wore a suit and a bow. Jahangir is a Dubai-based commercial pilot.
The lovebirds met in Kochi around five years back. Their friendship turned into a long-lasting relationship after the two fell in love. Sreelakshmi is a trained classical dancer and has acted in films such as Once Upon a Time There was a Kallan and Kranthi.
