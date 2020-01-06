Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: Meet the Contestants of the Mohanlal-Hosted Show

The second season of the television reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam began on January 5. The show is hosted by South star Mohanlal.

The first season of the controversial reality show was a big hit among the masses. It was won by the Malayalam cinema actor Sabumon Abdusamad aka Sabu. He won the prize money of 1 crore for the reality show, which ran for more than a hundred days.

This year, seventeen people have entered the Bigg Boss house. Here is a list of all the contestants:

1. Pradeep Chandran

Pradeep is an actor for the Malayalam film industry and is known for movies like Oppam, Drishyam, Geethaanjali among others.

2. Pareekutty Perumbavoor

This 27-year-old actor is known for his work in films like Happy Wedding and Ajai Vasudev’s 2017 directorial Masterpiece.

3. Rajni Chandy

This veteran started her career only recently in 2016 when she auditioned for the film Oru Muthassi Gadha. She is also featured in the 2019 film Gambler.

4. RJ Raghu

This famous radio personality is from Kozhikode. Apart from being a Radio Jockey, Raghu is also a VJ, actor, poet. He also works as a voice over artist, according to his twitter bio.

5. Alina Padikkal

The "Bharya" actress had hosted the celebrity chat show, “Day with the star”. The 26-year-old actress is also popular among her fans on social media.

6. Fukru aka Krishnajeev

Krishanjeev is a social media influencer and has a fan following on Tick-tock. He is popular for his lip-syncing videos.

7. Reshma Nair

She is a less popular name in the Bigg Boss house. She is a teacher-turned-model and has a huge social media following.

8. Veena Nair

Veena is known for her work in Akasha Ganga 2 and Welcome to Central Jail.

9. Arya

The "Badai Bungalow" fame , who is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house, is also an entrepreneur.

10. Somadas

Somadas became famous from the singing reality show “Idea Star Singer”. He later bagged a couple of projects in the Malayalam film industry.

11. Thesni Khan

This 49-year-old actress is also a comedian and is known for her witty one liners. She has worked in movies like Thilothama, Beautiful among others.

12. Pashanam Shaji aka Saju Navodaya

Saju is a comedian and was a part of the reality show Comedy Stars. He portrayed the character of “Pashanam Shaji” and hogged the limelight with the same name.

13. Manju Pathrose

The “Marimayam” actress, who played the role of Syamala in the daily soap, is a YouTuber and is known for making vlogs on her channel.

14. Dr. Rajith Kumar

This college professor from Kerala was a very controversial name in 2013 because of his misogynist comments. The Government of Kerala has denounced the personality for his insensitive comments.

15. Sujo Mathew

Former merchant navy officer and model Sujo Mathew is also an addition in the Bigg Boss house. He is known for his role as an antagonist in the film Oru Kuppai Kadhai

16. Alasandra Johnson

Alasandra is a model, who was formerly an air-hostess.

17. Suresh Krissna

Suresh has directed films in both Tollywood and Bollywood. He has also won the Nandi award for Best Director for his 1988 film Prema. He has directed films like Baasha, Abhay, Veera among others.

