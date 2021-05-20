Bigg Boss Malayalam Set Sealed for Shooting During Lockdown as 8 Workers Contract Covid-19

The sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam at EVP film city in Chembarambakkam, Chennai was sealed on Wednesday. The show had continued to shoot despite the lockdown and ban on film and television shoots during the pandemic. Eight of the workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Thiruvallur, Preethi Parkavi, along with the police, vacated all contestants, cameramen, technicians and other staff of the production house. They locked the premises and sealed it as per procedure. “The shooting was going on despite there being a ban. Hence, we vacated them and sealed the premises as per guidelines of the government which prohibited such shooting during the pandemic," Parkavi told The Hindu.

A case has also been booked under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act for violation of government guidelines. According to sources, a special set was created and the shooting began with 14 contestants. The show, hosted by Mohanlal, continued to shoot for the 95th day with seven contestants on Wednesday.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was terminated due to the pandemic. The third season, which started on February 14, recently got an extension of two weeks due to the pandemic situation and lockdown in Chennai.

