Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Fame Pushkar Jog Wishes Salman Khan On His 57th Birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday, December 27. Several celebrities from the Hindi film and television industry wished the actor on his special day. And Bigg Boss Marathi 1 fame Pushkar Jog was among the many who wished Salman as he turned 57.

To wish Salman Khan on his birthday, Pushkar Jog shared a throwback picture with the Antim star on his Instagram story. In the photo, a young Pushkar is seen performing with Salman on stage. He also revealed getting to work with Salman Khan at an event in Pune back in 1992. “I started my career in 1992 and had the pleasure to work with Salman Khan in an event in Pune,” read the caption of Pushkar’s post.

On the night of December 27, a lot of members of the film fraternity attended Salman Khan’s birthday bash. Salman looked dapper in an all-black ensemble at his birthday party. The Tiger Zinda hai actor rocked a black pullover over a pair of leather pants for the evening. A pair of black sneakers and his distinctive silver bracelet completed his ensemble.

On the work front, the shooting for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, was recently wrapped up. The actor has already revealed that he will have two releases in 2023, and he has set the holidays of Eid and Diwali for the premiere of each movie. The filming of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is over, except for a few patchwork scenes that are scheduled for January. Salman is now expected to conclude the shooting Tiger 3, his second release for next year, by the end of February 2023.

While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on the occasion of Eid 2023, Tiger 3 will hit the cinema halls on Diwali 2023.

