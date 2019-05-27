Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Mahesh Manjrekar's Show

The second season of Bigg Boss Marathi is all set to entertain the audience with all the twists and turns. Season 2 raised the curtains with a grand premiere on May 26, where celebrity host Mahesh Manjrekar introduced viewers to the final contestants.The first season of Bigg Boss Marathi, also hosted by Manjrekar, was aired last year from April to July.Here’s a list of final contestants who made it to the second season:Deochake, who shot to fame with his show Humari Devrani will be seen in Bigg Boss Season 2. He has also acted in Marathi movies like Aga Bai Arechyaa 2, Gondan, Citizen and Chintamani.The 51-year-old actress, who is a household name because of her work in Hindi and Marathi TV serials, is one of the contestants.Known for his impeccable comic timings and work in hit Marathi films like Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor, Bumper Lottery, Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika and Namdar Mukhyamantri Ganpya Gawde, Digambar Naik will be now be seen laughing with Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants.A well-known name in the Marathi industry, Veena Jagtap is popular for her role in Radha Prem Rangi Rangali, her debut movie.A popular face among Hindi serial viewers, Shivani Surve has acted in serials including Devyani, Laal Ishq, Ek Deewana Tha and Jaana Na Dil Se Door. The TV actress is now a part of the reality show.The Lavni Queen of Maharashtra, Surekha Punekar, is all set to woo her fellow contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. She has also judged dance a reality show Apsara Ali.Known for her role in Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Rupali Bhosale is one of the contestants at Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. The actress has also appeared in many Marathi TV shows like Man Udhan Varyache, Don Kinaare Doghi Apan, Kanyadaan, Dilya Ghari Tu Sukhi Raha and Mahasangram.Another celebrity contestant of the show is popular chef Parag Kanhere, who has been a part of the cooking show Aamhi Saare Khavayye.With his work in Marathi movies as well as TV shows, Abhijeet Kelkar has emerged as a popular celebrity. The Me Shivaji Raje Bhosale Boltoy actor, who also worked in Balgandharva and Kaksparsh will also be a part of the show.After working in more than 20 hit films as a lead or supporting actor, Vidyadhar Joshi will now be a part of this reality show.After gaining popularity with his stint in Roadies Rising, Shiv Thakre is all set to be part of another reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi 2.Known for her work in movies like Aai Mala Maaf Kar, Marmbandh, Chabu Palali Sasarla, Sansarachi Maya and Mulga, Maithili Jawkar has also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2.Another celebrity contestant of the show is Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009 winner Vaishali Mhade, who has also lent her voice to the title tracks of Marathi daily soaps and a Bollywood song.The known political personality from Satara, Abhijeet Bichukale is going to be a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 2.Remember the actress who played Katekar’s wife in Sacred Games? While Neha Shitole will now be a part of this Marathi reality TV show.