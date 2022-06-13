Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner Shiv Thakare's Ladakh Diaries Need Your Attention

Shiv Thakare is currently enjoying his vacation. After Kashmir, he is now in Ladakh. He has shared a lot of pictures and videos from his recent trip.

He has uploaded a lot of photos on Instagram. In one of his recent photos, Shiv was seen standing in front of his bike and posing. He captioned the photo as “Ladakh Chale”. Along with this, he has used the hashtags – Ladakh trip, Leh Ladakh, Travelling. Her fans went crazy about the photos.

In another photo, Shiv was seen in the famous spot of 3 Idiots. He was sitting on a chair and posing with a victory sign. Along with the photos, he used the hashtag “All is well”. The post got 10,407 k likes.

Shiv is quite active on social media. He loves to share his daily updates with his fans to stay connected with them. Yesterday, he uploaded a new picture from his Ladakh vacation. In this photo, he was seen in a yellow outfit twinning with his ride. He has captioned this picture with the popular song Jab life ho Out Of Control. Fans have loved this picture and showered heart emojis in the comment section. The post received more than 6 k likes.

On the work front, Shiv started his career with the reality show MTV Roadies Rising in 2017. After this, he appeared on MTV’s The Anti-Social Network. Later, he participated in the Marathi reality show Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and ended up winning the show. Recently, he turned into an entrepreneur by launching his deodorant brand.

