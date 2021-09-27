Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Actress Gayatri Datar Says ‘I Love You’ To ‘Boyfriend’, Watch Video

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 is now airing Colors Mrathi and the show has become a matter of discussion among the fans. The show attracts eye-balls due to the controversies and rivalry among the inmates of the Bigg Boss house. But the show has also seen inmates building a bond and that blossoming into a love affair.

One such couple is Shiva and Veena who fell for each other after coming on the show. Recently, Jay Dudhane also said that he would also like to connect with someone in the show. Now, TV actress Gayatri has confessed to having a boyfriend. Gayatri, who had entered the house of Bigg Boss with her close friend actor Vikas Patil, confessed about being in a relationship. A video of her giving a flying kiss to her boyfriend is going viral on the internet.

This video, posted on the official Instagram account of Gayatri, shows the actress saying ‘I love you’ to her boyfriend and also blowing a flying kiss at him.

Her gesture had made all her fans go crazy. This has created curiosity among fans to know who her boyfriend is. There’s a hint here, whenever she is called by Bigg Boss, she looks very shy. If you still haven’t got the hint, then here is the news for you.

Her ‘boyfriend’ is none other than Bigg Boss. According to the actress, she has fallen in love with Bigg Boss and finds ‘him’ very appealing. In the video, she is seen saying ‘I Love You’ to Bigg Boss and openly declaring her love for him. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Bgg Boss accepts her proposal or not!

