Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Adarsh Shinde Comes Out in Support Of Brother Utkarsh Shinde

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 has become very popular. As far as the situation inside the house is concerned the Halla Bol task has changed the environment of the house. Some form of grouping can be seen in the house now. Meanwhile Mahesh Manjrekar, the host of the show had a conversation with the contestants about the mistakes they made throughout the week.

The host also criticized Utkarsh Shinde who was the Sanchalak of the task. Now, Utkarsh’s brother Adarsh Shinde has shared a post on social media for his brother.

In the caption of the post Adarsh wrote that the Bigg Boss game has become a ‘double dholki’. “Today, I am going to share my opinion. Let’s talk straight. Initially, Utkarsh Shinde did not agree with Vishal, but he used Vishal for the captaincy task. This game is a game of moving forward with each other at the beginning because there are some tasks that have to be played by the group. As Vishal helped Utkarsh in the captaincy task, Utkarsh also saved him in return without breaking his name plate in the nomination process. But Chawdi (Mahesh Manjrekhar) didn’t see this fair game,” Adarsh wrote.

Interestingly this post has received mixed reactions from the netizens. One of the users wrote “Sir please be fair, don’t be emotional” another one wrote “Agreed more power to you and Utkarsh”. A third one wrote “Full support Utkarsh dada la”.

Utkarsh was the Sanchalak of the Halla Bol task and Mahesh told him that he was biased. Mahesh questioned Utkarsh on stopping Sonali Patil from throwing salt water on team A whereas he allowed team A to use chillies and steam.

The host took Utkarsh to task and called him the most partial Sanchalak. This has created a buzz about Utkarsh on social media. Hence, now his brother Adarsh has come up in his support. Now, it will be interesting to know what will be Mahesh Manjrekar’s reaction to Adarsh’s post. Also, the audience will get to know in the coming episodes if this incident will bring any changes in the way Utkarsh will behave or will play his game. Whatever happens the game seems to be getting more and more interesting from here on.

