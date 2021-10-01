Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Akshay Gets Agitated After Contestants Pour Water on Him

It’s been roughly two weeks since the third season Bigg Boss Marathi began and the audience has loved it from day one. In the latest development, the contestants have been divided into Team A and Team B. In the latest promo, the teams are seen engaged in a war of words where contestants are heard using a lot of colourful languages.

Today, it’s the turn of Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar to ride motorbikes and the audience can’t wait to see how it turns out. For how long can the duo stay on the bike? Will Meenal, Vishal, Vikas, Sonali, Avishkar and Surekha succeed in getting them off the bike?

The quartet of Vishal, Meenal, Vikas and Avishkar will be seen throwing soapy water on Jay and Gayatri to get them off the bike. To make things more interesting, the promo shows glimpses of Vishal and Akshay arguing. Akshay got agitated when water was poured on him, leading to a fight between him and Vishal. Akshay was heard telling Vishal, “I don’t like to play with other people’s heads". What happens next? The viewers will get to know answers to all these questions in today’s episode.

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi has been in the news since the first episode due to various controversies. The latest task is only increasing the excitement.

Meanwhile, contestant Shivlila Patil’s health saw a sudden deterioration in the Bigg Boss house and she had to leave the show for the time being to receive medical attention.

