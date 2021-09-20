Bigg Boss Marathi 3: All You Need to Know About Gender Equality Activist Trupti Desai

Bigg Boss Marathi 3, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, premiered on Sunday, keeping all the fans glued to Colors Marathi. Manjrekar locked up 15 celebrities inside the house for 100 days. Bigg Boss Marathi’s first season was aired in 2018 with Manjrekar as the host of the show. This year, he returned to host the show after successfully recovering from cancer.

Trupti Desai is among the 15 contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house for this season. She is a social and gender equality activist. Born in Nipani Taluka of Karnataka, she is the founder of Bhumata Brigade & Bhumata Foundation, a Pune-based organization founded in 2010. Tripti enrolled herself for a home science course at the Pune campus Women’s University, however, she discontinued after the first year due to family problems.

The 35-year-old gender equality activist has campaigned for women’s rights pan India. She made headlines for her efforts in demanding women’s entry at several religious places across the country.

In April 2016, she held a protest for women’s right to enter Haji Ali Dargah in Maharashtra’s Mumbai to offer prayers. In November 2018, she tried to enter the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala after the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban on female worshippers of menstruating age into the shrine. However, she was stopped by the protesters. She successfully fought for the entry of women into the inner sanctum of the Shani Shingnapur temple.

Trupti Desai married Prashant Desai in 2006 and has a son.

Apart from Trupti Desai other contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 are — Sonali Patil, Vishal Nikam, Sneha Wagh, Utkarsh Anand Shinde, Shivleela Patil, Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Avishkar Darvhekar, Vikas Patil, Gayatri Datar, Akshay Waghmare, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Surekha Kudachi.

In season 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi, the contestants will get a new theme every week, The first week’s theme is ‘Ladies Special’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here