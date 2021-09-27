Bigg Boss Marathi 3: All You Need to Know About Women Rights Activist Trupti Desai

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi premiered on September 19 and Mahesh Manjrekar returned as the host. More than a dozen contestants, currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house, are from varied fields, including acting, singing, social media, and activism.

One of the popular participants is gender equality activist Trupti Desai. Trupti is the founder of Bhumata Brigade, a Pune-based organisation whose aim is to fight against injustice to women and corruption. Trupti is known for leading campaigns for women’s entry into several religious institutions where they were or are prohibited.

The 35-year-old, however, has been arrested four times in her career. She was arrested in 2007 when she led a campaign against NCP leader Ajit Pawar over alleged irregularities at the Ajit Cooperative Bank.

After launching the Bhumata Brigade in 2010, she started to work for women’s rights. By 2016, the organisation had around 5000 members, including men. Her notable achievements are campaigns that led to women being allowed inside Haji Ali Dargah’s sanctum sanctorum in Mumbai and Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. She also fought for women’s entry inside the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

During her campaign for Shani Shingnapur temple, Trupti was arrested in February 2016 in Ahmednagar while she was on her way to the temple. She was also allegedly attacked by temple authorities. After months of protest, the temple management yielded and allowed women’s entry inside the sanctum sanctorum.

In March 2016, she was again arrested for trying to enter Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar temple which, at the time, did not welcome women devotees inside the sanctum sanctorum. Just next month in April, the temple lifted the ban with a rider that women must wear wet cotton silk clothes to offer prayers at the core area.

Trupti, along with six others, was also taken into preventive custody in December 2019 for attempting to stage a protest near Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence over the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here