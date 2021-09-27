Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestant Akshay Waghmare’s New Romantic Song Coming Soon

Actor Akshay Waghmare, who is currently participating in the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, will be seen in an upcoming Marathi song. The audience will see him in the romantic song ‘Halvese’ opposite debutant Saniya Nikam. It’s a romantic rain song composed by Jeevan Marathe and Swapnil Sawant. This will be Akshay’s first romantic track.

From the house of Bigg Boss, Akshay is winning the hearts of everyone, and now he is ready to entertain the audience with the new song.

The romantic song will showcase the love blossoming between Akshay and Saniya Nikam. The song also highlights the interesting chemistry between the two of them. The song has been shot at some of the best locations featuring the beauty of the Monsoon season. The romantic track is expected to mesmerise the audience.

Talking about the experience of working in the Halvese song, Akshay said that he had a lot of fun doing this song because all the team members were enthusiastic about it.

“As this is my first romantic song, I am very curious about this song,” he said.

Actor-turned producer Shrinivas Kulkarni is producing the song with Madhusudan Kulkarni. This is Shrinivas’ second Marathi song. Yogesh Anil Tawar is the director of the song and Amol Ghodke is the executive producer. The song has been penned by Akshay Sant, Devashri Athalye, and Jeevan Marathe.

The song has been choreographed by Sahil Saha and Rahul Zende has filmed the track.

Producer Srinivas Kulkarni is confident that the audience will respond well to this song due to its beautiful lyrics and melodious music. He informed that Akshay was the protagonist for the song ‘Halvese’. Sania was selected for the song after Srinivas saw the reel of Sania Nikam’s song ‘Man He Vede’ on Instagram.

