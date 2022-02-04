Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagannath Wraps Shoot For Music Video

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 contestants Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagganath share a great bond. The duo stole the hearts of the Bigg Boss Marathi audience with their performances in the show. The bond, developed inside the Bigg Boss house, has continued outside as well. Recently, they wrapped shooting for a music video. The duo is all set to surprise everyone with their chemistry in the music video. The editing of the video and song is in the final stage and it will be out soon.

Mira has shared a Behind The Scene (BTS) picture with Jay from the sets. She informed her fans that the title of the song is Jodi Doghanchi Diste Chikni. The picture suggests that Jay and Mira will enthral the audience with their glamorous style in the song.

The song has been composed by Aanand Shinde whose son, Utkarsh Shinde, was also a contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi. Utkarsh and Jay also share a good bond. They performed several tasks together in Bigg Boss Marathi.

While Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane were among the top 5 contestants, Mira Jagganath finished in 6th position. In January, Jay and Utkarsh went to Meera’s village and met her family.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finalist Utkarsh Shinde is all set to entertain the viewers as a host in an upcoming show. The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 was held on December 26 and Vishal Nikam emerged as the winner.

Bigg Boss Marathi was aired on Colors Marathi from September 19, 2021, to December 26, 2021. It was hosted by actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

