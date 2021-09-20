Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Divorced Couple Will Now Live in The Same House

The third season of the Bigg Boss Marathi has finally started. The curiosity about the list of contestants who will be a part of the show has come to an end with the premier that aired on Sunday September 19. The entry of all the contestants in the Bigg Boss house was amazing. Among the contestants a divorced husband and wife are now drawing all attentions as they have to live together in the house.

Actress Sneha Wagh and Marathi film actor Avishkar Darvekar were divorced after a few years of their marriage. Sneha was just 19-year-old at the time of their marriage.

Sneha had also accused Avishkar of domestic violence. None of the two knew that they will be a part of the same show. Now, the audience will get to see how they will manage to live together in the same house. Will they be against each other, support each other or will avoid any conversation with each other.

While the coming days will unfold what will happen the other contestants of the reality show in this season are Utkarsh Shinde, Trupti Desai, Vishal Nikam, Avishkar Darvhekar, Shivleela Pqatil, Vikas Patil, Gayatri Datar, Akshay Waghmare, Santosh Chaudhari, Meenal Shah, Sneha Wagh, Mira Jagganath, Surekha Kudachi and Jay Dudhane.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows of the television and this is probably one of the reasons why it comes in various languages in India. All these different versions receive a lot of love and support from the fans since they love watching their favourite celebrities living together in the same house performing various tasks. The season 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi is being hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

